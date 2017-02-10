The Miami Heat’s current success may be attributed to outplaying their opponents, but their 12-game winning streak is about so much more than just that.

The Miami Heat are currently on a 12-game winning streak. And, boy, does it feel good.

Now 23-30, the Heat sit 10th in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets, just two games away from the coveted eighth spot. Which means that Miami could very well make the playoffs this year after all.

In other words, things are certainly looking up for the men of South Beach.

It all started on January 17, with a 109-103 home victory over the Houston Rockets. Goran Dragic dominated with 21 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 1 steal in 37 minutes, with his partner-in-crime Hassan Whiteside finishing the evening with 14 points, 15 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block in 32 minutes.

But they were not the only ones playing high-level basketball.

Wayne Ellington came in hot with 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from downtown. Dion Waiters contributed with a well-rounded 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assist and 1 steal. Tyler Johnson had a pretty 16 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. James Johnson totaled an impressive 15 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

It was a group effort, through and through.

And it was exactly that which led to more wins against teams like the Golden State Warriors, the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks (on two occasions). Because Miami may have started the 2016-17 season off at the same time as the rest of the league, but they have just recently started playing Miami Heat basketball.

Of course, on paper, it is all about numbers. The Heat, as a unit, have been outscoring their opponents. They have also been employing strong defensive tactics, to keep their competition at bay.

And sure, some of the stats coming out of these last 12 contests have been remarkable.

Waiters’ back-to-back 33-point games. Dragic tying with Darren Collison for leading the NBA in shooting percentage with 48.2 percent for point guards, while also ranking second in three-point shooting, with a whopping 56.2 percent (27-for-48). Whiteside’s 30-point and 20-rebound game.

The accomplishments are sort of never-ending lately.

But this winning-streak is about so much more than just shooting percentages and numbers recorded at the end of the night. It is about a group of guys working together to achieve a common goal. A collective underdog rising. An organization once again living up to its legacy.

Like with most things, success starts at the top. And in this case, that means with president Pat Riley. Although it could be argued that he made a mistake in not prioritizing Dwyane Wade’s contract this offseason, the boss of all bosses shook it off, and carried on as best he could. He made sure to keep his big man happy with a four-year, maximum deal. Brought in some younger talent that his point guard could finally run the floor with. And kept instilling his prized winning culture into the team.

“I couldn’t ask for a better place and first and foremost, having a guy like Pat Riley, who’s seen it all,” Waiters explained. “The whole coaching staff and organization, how we do things, just the talks I have with him, I needed it to shape me into who I am and who I’m becoming. Pat and I talk about off the court stuff: life, fatherhood. We talk about basketball stuff, too. I might go to his office if I haven’t seen him in a while, pick his brain. It’s great. Me and coach have great communication too.” “I never met him in person before this. The confidence he had in me before any of this was [key]. He said he’s been watching from afar, and that makes you smile because somebody acknowledges your talent.”

Even recently released forward Derrick Williams had nothing but positive things to say about Riley. Pat Riley is a man of his word. Ultimate respect. — Derrick Williams (@DWXXIII) February 6, 2017 So while the boxscores may show the guys’ physical contributions on the court, it is Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra who are ensuring that their players have the confidence to reach their potential. It may not be Riley’s M.O. to rely on the likes of draft picks, but make no mistake: he is a master of development. Take Tyler Johnson for example, who went from going undrafted in 2014 to signing a four-year, $50 million deal with summer. Riley believed in the guard from the second he was called up from the Developmental League last year, and the rest is history. Despite falling victim to a couple of injuries, the 24-year-old is now averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals a game. Johnson’s raw abilities were always there, it just took a successful organization believing in him to produce a star Next: Trade rumors: Miami Heat has Serge Ibaka on their radar

The team’s12-game (and hopefully counting) winning streak certainly proves they are a talented group of guys. But beyond that, it speaks to Riley’s continued commitment to his organization and the success of playing Miami Heat basketball.

