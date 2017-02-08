Miami Hurricanes Demetrius Jackson Named to NCAA Autonomy Committee

Jackson’s appointment to the Autonomy Committee is an extremely high honor. Only two other ACC Athletes were named to the Committee and Jackson is the only male athlete named to the committee.

Joining Jackson on the committee are Duke Track and Field and Cross Country Athlete Madison Granger and North Carolina State Softball player Harli Hubbard. Part of their duties being on the committee includes participating in numerous ACC governance meetings and being included as part of the voting delegation at the 2018 NCAA Convention.

The NCAA Division Board of Directions began allowing student athletes to be a part of the decision making process in August of 2014. Athletes now have a say in how schools and conferences govern themselves.

The honor is a big one for both Jackson and the University of Miami. Jackson spoke about his inclusion on the committee:

“To be selected as one of three student-athletes in the ACC to participate as an NCAA autonomy representative is truly a fantastic honor,” Jackson said. “I look forward to sharing the voice of other student-athletes throughout the ACC, while enhancing their overall collegiate experience. I look forward to the work ahead with my fellow ACC representatives.”

The committee gives a lot of power to the Power Five Conference schools. Power Five schools (making up teams from the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences have leeway to change rules involving their school in a specific list of areas within Division I.

Jackson is a rising Redshirt Junior Defensive End that had 28 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2,5 sacks and four passes defensed in 2016 as part of a much improved defense. He played high school football at the legendary Booker T. Washington High School in Miami.

Per the HurricaneSports official website, Jackson has volunteered the most community service hours of any Miami student-athlete. Jackson received the Community Service Man of the Year award for football in December. He is also a participant in the 5,000 role models non-profit group that helps to prevent high school dropouts.

