Miami Hurricanes Get Verbal Commitment from 2018 Five Star RB Lorenzo Lingard

The Miami Hurricanes future backfield just got a lot faster. The Hurricanes received their eighth commitment for the 2018 recruiting class in Lorenzo Lingard. The 6-foot, 180 pound back committed after a mid-week visit to Coral Gables.

Lingard has a five-star ranking in the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, four-stars from Rivals, and four-stars by ESPN. The newest member of the 2018 Miami Hurricane class or “Storm 18” has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Ohio State, among others.

Miami will most likely need two to three running backs for this upcoming class since they struck out on Maryland signee Anthony McFarland in the class of 2017. Mark Walton returns as Miami’s lead running back in 2017 and the junior to be could very well be on his way to the NFL Draft after next season.

Miami’s latest addition is from Orange City, Florida and attends University High School. Lingard’s film shows that he a home run type of back and he is also track athlete. He is currently the Florida 4A State Champion in the 110 meter hurdles.

A look at Lingard’s highlights courtesy of hudl.com are below:

Ligard’s commitment is a big potential signing for the Hurricanes. They did not sign any five star players in the class of 2017, and only the one running back. Should Walton leave for the NFL, Ligard would likely compete with current Hurricanes Travis Homer, Trayone Gray and 2017 signee Robert Burns for the starting running back position in 2018.

Mark Richt and Thomas Brown made the back a high priority for the 2018 class for their need of running backs. It will be interesting to see if they can hold on to Lingard’s commitment through out the year. The talented running back will hear a lot from other coaching staff’s across the country.

The 2018 class has high expectations from the fan base to rank from 1-10 in recruiting rankings. There is a lot of talent surrounding South Florida that the Miami coaching staff must capitalize on. However, Miami’s season in 2017 will dicatate much of their success on the recruiting trail.

