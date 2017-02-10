Miami Hurricanes Hot After Clemson Grad Transfers

After contacting Clemson Running Back Tyshon Dye last month, the Miami Hurricanes are now pursuing Tiger cornerback Adrian Baker as a possible graduate transfer the Palm Beach Post is reporting.

The Miami Hurricanes Post’s beat reporter Matt Porter is reporting that Baker received his release from Clemson on Wednesday. Baker will graduate in May and is free to transfer to whatever school he wants. He is from Hallandale and graduated from Hollywood-Chaminade High School.

Miami is one among 13 schools that have contacted Baker about playing for them per Porter. Oklahoma State and Texas Tech are among the other schools. The 5’11 180 pound cornerback will make his official visits in the spring. He expects to tour Miami, Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Central Florida during spring break next month.

Baker sat out the 2016 season after tearing his ACL in March 2016. He had 11 tackles and two interceptions in two seasons of playing with the Tigers.

Want your voice heard? Join the Canes Warning team!

Head Coach Mark Richt and Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz have to rebuild a secondary that lost a lot after the 2016 season. Miami lost Cornerbacks, Defensive MVP Corn Elder and Adrian Colbert to the NFL. Safeties, leading tackler Rayshawn Jenkins and Jamal Carter are also on their way to the NFL.

The Hurricanes return cornerbacks sophomore to be Malek Young and junior to be Sheldrick Redwine and rising junior safety Jaquan Johnson. Miami signed junior college transfer Jhavonte Dean who is expected to take Elder’s spot. Freshmen Trajan Bandy and Amari Carter also figure in the mix in the defensive backfield.

Per 247Sports composite rankings coming out of high school in 2013, Baker was a three star prospect who rated the 389th best player overall, the 29th best cornerback and 55th best player in the class of 2013.

Dye has been in contact with Miami offensive coordinator Thomas Brown according to several reports. He was recruited heavily by Richt coming out of high school in 2014, when the Canes head man was at Georgia.

Dye rushed for 351 yards and five touchdowns in three season with the Tigers. Porter reported last month that Dye could also be considering SMU. The Mustangs head coach is former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris. Miami needs depth at running back after losing backups Gus Edwards (transfer) and Joseph Yearby (declared for the draft) a year early.

More from Canes Warning

This article originally appeared on