Miami Hurricanes ranked 20th in Final AP Poll

The Miami Hurricanes earned the 20th ranking in the final AP Poll of the College Football season. Being ranked at the end of the season was something that Mark Richt alluded to when being interviewed following the Russell Athletic Bowl Victory over West Virginia.

This marks the first time Miami has been ranked in a season ending poll since the end of the 2009 season. Miami finished that year 9-3 and ranked 15th in the Final BCS Standings and 19th in the Final AP Poll.

The Hurricanes spent five weeks earlier season in the rankings. They entered after a season opening 70-3 pounding of Football Championship Subdivision Florida A&M. The entered the rankings at number 25 and rose as high as ten after beginning the season 4-0.

Miami fell to number 16 after suffering their first loss of the season to Florida State in week six. They fell completely out of the rankings after losing to North Carolina the following week. A four game mid-season losing streak cemented their place outside of the rankings until they began their climb back with a season finishing five game winning streak.

Being back in the polls to conclude the season is a good step back towards National prominence. Miami had a streak of finishing the season ranked at the end of the season in every year but 1997 from 1983-2005. Many of those seasons they finished in the top ten.

Number eight Florida State, Number 16 Virginia Tech and number 18 West Virginia were the only Hurricanes opponents to finish the season ranked. Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and North Carolina were Hurricane opponents listed under those receiving votes.

Before the Russell Athletic Bowl win over West Virginia Mark Richt said: “I think we’re a quality team that deserves to be ranked…That ranking will probably be proven right or wrong I guess after this bowl game.’’

Miami should begin 2017 in the early preseason poll and challenge Virginia Tech for supremacy in the ACC Coastal Division. A few websites have their (way too) early top 25’s out for next season. This will change up until Monday’s January 16 deadline.

CBSSports has the Hurricanes 24th, USA Today as the first team receiving consideration, essentially 26th and SB Nation and CanesWarning’s partner, Sports Illustrated has Miami 20th.

The Hurricanes will need to work out who the starting Quarterback to replace Brad Kaaya will be and need to replace most of the defensive backfield. Their strength in 2017 will be their front seven on defense with everyone returning, running back Mark Walton and Wide Receiver Ahmmon Richards.

