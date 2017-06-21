Miami Marlins Should Keep Marcell Ozuna for the Long Term

The Miami Marlins have been attempting to trade Marcell Ozuna for quite some time. That would be a mistake.

It is difficult to know exactly what type of a relationship exists between the Miami Marlins and Marcell Ozuna. They had sent him down to the minors in 2015 after he struggled that season, a move that Ozuna was not pleased with. After the season, it came out that Ozuna was on the block, partially because team owner Jeffrey Loria personally did not care for the outfielder.

After he rebounded last season, earning his first All Star nod and producing a .266/.321/.452 batting line with 23 homers, the trade rumors began swirling once again. And yet, Ozuna remained in Miami through the offseason. This year, he has emerged as an offensive force, taking that next step in his development. Heading into yesterday’s action, Ozuna had a .327/.395/.582 batting line, and has already hit 18 home runs. A second trip to the All Star Game seems inevitable.

Meanwhile, with this excellent followup campaign, Ozuna has increased his value. The trade rumors surrounding Ozuna have persisted, with the Marlins continuing to struggle. This time, those rumors are not as much a reflection on Ozuna as a player, as they are on the Marlins disappointing season.

More from Call to the Pen

And yet, with these rumors surrounding Ozuna, one has to wonder how much of a Jeffrey Loria influence is still behind that possible trade. Considering that his time as the Marlins owner appears to be finally drawing to an end, dealing Ozuna to appease his whims would be a tremendous mistake.

Although both of the prospective ownership groups vying for the Marlins are concerned with the team’s long term financial health, moving a player like Ozuna would still be a mistake. Under team control through 2020, he is starting to look like a long term building block for whoever ends up purchasing the team.

Players like Ozuna, who are beginning to prove themselves as viable building blocks, are what the Marlins need to contend. If that new ownership group can get him to agree to a long term extension, then so much the better. Ozuna, given this production, would be quite the asset for a rebuilding franchise to have as a centerpiece.

After being a hot name on in the rumor mill, Marcell Ozuna may outlast Jeffrey Loria with the Miami Marlins. In doing so, he could even become a key building block.

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!