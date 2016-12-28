Miami overcomes slow start for first bowl win since 2006

The Hurricanes simply needed a jumpstart.

The first quarter of the Russell Athletic Bowl featured a Miami offense that was virtually unrecognizable — a Brad Kaaya-led unit that simply could not move the ball. The Hurricanes did not log a first down in the first 17 minutes of gameplay. After their first five possessions, Miami boasted a grand total of 15 yards. In retrospect, facing an offense scoring more than 32 points per game, Richt’s group was fortunate to escape the first quarter only trailing by a touchdown.

Then the alarm clock went off. Or rather true freshman Ahmmon Richards delivered a wakeup call.

On a short route to Kaaya’s right, Richards beat the corner to the inside, sprinted through the second level avoiding two tacklers and then cruised into the endzone. It was an All-American play from the Hurricanes’ leading wideout, and it was desperately needed. It sparked a run that included touchdowns on four consecutive possessions.

In about 10 minutes of game time, Miami turned a seven-point deficit into a 28-7 cushion that it would never relinquish. West Virginia would find the endzone once more time, but the fight could’ve been called right then and there.

Jonathan Dyer Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports