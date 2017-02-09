Miami radio host literally ate crow after losing bet to Marlinsâ Christian Yelich

A Miami sports talk radio host found himself eating crow after doubting Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich’s ability hit to bombs.

And we aren’t referring to the idiom, he literally ate real crow.

Back in early August, Yelich was sitting at the 11-dinger mark when Brendan Tobin, a host on 790 The Ticket in Miami, declared that Yelich had “no shot” to finish the season with 20 homers. Tobin’s on-air proclamation ended with him promising that he would “literally eat crow” if Yelich accomplished the feat with two months left in the season.

Ten homers later — the nine required, plus an extra one to boot — Yelich finished the season with 21 bombs.

On Wednesday, Tobin met Yelich at a South Florida restaurant to pay up on his bet.

Here’s @Brendan_Tobin actually eating crow for saying @ChristianYelich wouldn’t hit 20 HRs. Yelich looks on. pic.twitter.com/7i2mN3hG0Y — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) February 8, 2017

According to the Sun Sentinel, the crow, which was killed and cooked offsite, was obtained by The Ticket through an exotic meat company.

“I definitely ate some bone,” Tobin said via The Sentinel.

Yelich told The Sentinel it was the first time he’d ever seen anyone eat crow and that he didn’t even know it was possible.

“I didn’t actually think he’d go through with it. The fact that he ate a crow is pretty funny. Good for him for actually doing it.”

