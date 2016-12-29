Miami Women Set for Big Showdown with Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team will have their biggest test this season when they face seventh ranked Florida State tonight at the Watsco Center.

This will be the first of two regular season meetings between the arch rivals. Miami will travel to Tallahassee on February 6 for the return matchup.

Miami is 11-1 this season with an 11 game winning streak following a season opening loss at then number 19 and now 17/23 ranked Kentucky.

Florida State travels to Coral Gables with a 12-1 record and also has an 11 game winning streak. The Seminoles have wins this season over then 25th ranked Gonzaga and Florida who was 23rd when they played.

The Seminoles one loss this season was 78-76 to number one ranked UConn in the Huskies season opener. UConn currently has an 86 game winning streak.

GAME 13 | DEC. 29, 2016 • 7 P.M. ET • CORAL GABLES, FLA.

Series History: Miami is 13-39 all-time against Florida State, and they have met at least twice a year since 2005.

Most recent meeting: No. 21 Miami knocked off No. 10/14 Florida State, 74-56, in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on March 4, 2016.

11/11 Miami Hurricanes (11-1)

Head Coach: Katie Meier Record at UM: 218-144 (12th season), Career Record: 294-189 (16th season)

7/7 Florida State Seminoles (12-1)

Head Coach: Sue Semrau Record at FSU: 385-227 (20th season), Career Record: 385-227 (20th season)

Broadcast Information ACC Network Extra • Play-by-Play: Joe Zagacki • Color: Megan Perry | Radio: WVUM 90.5 FM • Harry Kroll | WVUM.org

The game is the conference opener for both teams. Miami won their only game against a ranked team during their non-conference schedule. The Hurricanes won 94-89 in overtime at Ohio State in the Big Ten ACC Challenge.

Florida State was picked third in the preseason poll and the Hurricanes fifth. Perennial powers Notre Dame and Louisville were picked 1-2 and Syracuse is picked fourth.

The Hurricanes Adrienne Motley was named to the ten player preseason All-ACC team. She and Jessica Thomas lead the Hurricanes in scoring at 12.3 points per game.

Motley is second with 40 assists and leads the team with 24 made three-point field goals. She is shooting 39.3 percent on three-point attempts, 84.3 percent from the foul line, but just 41.5 percent from the floor.

Erykah Davenport has been steady up front for Katie Meier. She is averaging 10.3 PPG, 6.3 rebounds and shoots 70.3 percent from the floor.

Florida State is led by preseason All-ACC players Senior Guard Leticia Romero, and Junior Guard Shakayla Thomas. Romero leads the team in scoring at 14.3 points per game and shoots an astounding 59.6, 57.9, and 92 percent from the field, on three-point attempts and from the foul line.

Romero is also second on the team in assists and missed two games earlier this season. She is from the Canary Islands in Spain. Thomas is averaging 13.8 PPG, is second on the team with 5.6 RPG and shoots 51.7 percent from the floor.

Florida State is an excellent shooting team from the floor. They make 48.5 percent of their field goal attempts and 37.1 percent of their three points attempts. They are at 70.2 percent from the foul line.

