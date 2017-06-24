Mic’d Up: Archie loves kids cartoons and what’s hiding in his beard?

Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley still loves his cartoons — including SpongeBob SquarePants and Rugrats — and there may or may not be something living in his beard.
