Mic&#039;d Up: Archie loves kids cartoons and what&#039;s hiding in his beard?

By news@wgmd.com -
8

Diamondbacks reliever Archie Bradley still loves his cartoons — including SpongeBob SquarePants​ and Rugrats​ — and there may or may not be something living in his beard.

More  FOX Sports Arizona  Videos

Mic'd Up: Archie loves kids cartoons and what's hiding in his beard?

Mic’d Up: Archie loves kids cartoons and what’s hiding in his beard?

Just now

HIGHLIGHTS: Corbin strong but Phillies rookie shuts down D-backs

HIGHLIGHTS: Corbin strong but Phillies rookie shuts down D-backs

15 mins ago

Rubby makes good impression in big-league return

Rubby makes good impression in big-league return

15 mins ago

Chayka: 'I got a chance to make (Stepan) move and I wasn't going to miss it'

Chayka: ‘I got a chance to make (Stepan) move and I wasn’t going to miss it’

5 hours ago

Suns draft Josh Jackson with No. 4 pick

Suns draft Josh Jackson with No. 4 pick

5 hours ago

Booker: Jackson's 'will to win' will translate to NBA

Booker: Jackson’s ‘will to win’ will translate to NBA

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Arizona Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR