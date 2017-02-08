The New England Patriots won their fifth Super Bowl title Sunday night, so the feeling of being on top of the world is a familiar one for most players on the roster. Yet, no matter how many times they win it all, their reactions are still priceless.

When James White snuck into the end zone from 2 yards out in overtime to cap off the Patriots’ remarkable comeback, the confetti began to fly and players stormed the field. One guy, however, wasn’t ready to celebrate just yet. Julian Edelman wasn’t sold on the idea White got in and didn’t want to prematurely bask in the glory of victory.

He was mic’d up for the game, and his reaction to the touchdown is a must-watch.

“IT’S NOT OVER!” Edelman frantically tries to get people off the field after OT TD until Belichick calms him down. pic.twitter.com/ARsKELxT3K — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) February 8, 2017

“Get out of the way. Get the [expletive] off the field. It’s not over. It’s not over. Get the [expletive] off the field.”

At this point, a smiling Bill Belichick came over and gave Edelman a hug. He also shared the good news that the touchdown was confirmed and the game was over.

Edelman would have never been able to celebrate another Super Bowl title if not for his incredible juggling catch in the fourth quarter. He was also mic’d up for that play, which was equally great.

Edelman is as passionate as they come, and these two videos prove that.