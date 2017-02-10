Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero get into heated war of words on his radio show

Middleweight champ Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero are certainly doing their part to ensure as many pay-per-view sales as possible ahead of their fight later this year.

Earlier this week, Romero created a “GoFundMe” page set up under the guise to pay for Bisping’s future medical bills once he suffers through a fight with the former Olympic silver medalist from Cuba.

Bisping fired back on Twitter by taking shots at Romero’s failed drug test from a year ago, which led to another heated exchange over social media on Thursday.

@YoelRomeroMMA @MMAonSiriusXM hey Yoel, I’m not gonna argue with your social media intern.But if you wanna talk call in 8447967874 #fake — michael (@bisping) February 9, 2017

The altercation ended with Bisping taunting Romero to continue their conversation on his Sirius XM radio show and a few minutes later the No. 1 ranked middleweight contender complied with a call to confront the champion.

After Bisping attacked Romero’s “creepy (expletive) manager”, he finally spoke to his next opponent on the show, which resulted in a brief exchange between the two fighters live over the air.

Romero didn’t get to say much before Bisping went on the offense.

“Have you cleaned up your ass yet? Just looking at pictures where you (expletive) your pants,” Bisping said. “Hey, go wipe your ass. Shut the (expletive) up poopy pants for one second. This isn’t how a conversation works.”

Bisping’s attack referenced an alleged accident that Romero suffered during one of his fights in the UFC, which he later refuted by saying it was water that was spilled on his shorts.

The back and forth war of words continue for a few moments longer before Romero dropped off the line but Bisping’s assault wasn’t finished.

“My wife says I’m being immature,” Bisping relayed on his show. “Babe, the day I (expletive) myself in the Octagon, I expect to be ridiculed until the end of time.”

Bisping then proceeded to continue his barrage of insults with another post on social media directed at Romero.

Needless to say, Bisping and Romero aren’t done with each other yet and the UFC likely can’t wait to book this matchup for the near future so they can finally settle their grudge inside the Octagon.