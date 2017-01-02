During the Oakland Raiders’ loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree got into a bit of a scuffle. The jostling ended with Talib ripping off Crabtree’s chain, snapping it in half.

That made what was an already bad day even worse, and Crabtree obviously took exception to the move. He talked about it after the game, blasting Talib for being “childish.”

“Acting,” Crabtree said after calling Talib “fake,” via ESPN. “You aren’t defending anybody up like that. You hard? You tough? You snatch a chain in front of the police and run off? Childish, man.”

The incident in question happened in the first quarter after the two got into a bit of a shoving match. Talib ended the tussle by ripping Crabtree’s chain off right in front of an official, saying “I had to snatch it off” after claiming that he told the Raiders receiver to never wear it in front of him again.

“He’s just been wearing that chain all year, man, it’s just been growing on me,” Talib said. “I said if he wears that chain in front of me, I’m going to snatch it off. So he wore it in front of me, so I had to snatch it off.”

Crabtree didn’t have much of a reaction to Talib’s antics, which he called a “business decision.” He said he didn’t retaliate for fear of being kicked out of ta game that his team desperately needed to help lock up the No. 2 seed.

And Talib wasn’t the only one Crabtree laid into after the game. The officiating staff was also a target of Crabtree’s.

“Disrespectful,” Crabtree said of the officials. “They were acting like I was the problem. That’s what I didn’t like. I’m not even that type of dude. I play football … I could have cut [blocked] him; I could have hurt him. But I don’t like that.”