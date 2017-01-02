Michael Crabtree says Aqib Talib is “fake” and “childish”

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree had a lot to say regarding Aqib Talib’s chain-snatch on Sunday.

It didn’t take long for drama to unfold in Sunday’s matchup between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos. With about five minutes to go in the first quarter, Aqib Talib grabbed the gold chain of Michael Crabtree, and attempted to rip it off of his neck, breaking it.

The chain-snatch happened right in front of an official, who did nothing about it. After the game, Crabtree had plenty to say about Talib, as well as about the referee who decided Talib’s antics were not worthy of a penalty.

“I looked like I wanted to hit him … I’m not even that type of dude,” the Raiders’ wide receiver continued. “I play football. I don’t get up in anybody’s space doing all that extra cut blocking. I could’ve cut him. I could’ve hurt him, but I’m playing football. I don’t like that man. … “I really don’t like No. 21, though. I think he’s fake. … You aren’t tough. You aren’t defending anybody up like that. You’re acting. You’re snatching chains up on the field. What do you accomplish? Are you hard? Are you tough? Does that make you tough? You’re snatching chains in front of the police and take off running. That was childish man.”

Here is what Crabtree had to say about the officiating:

“It was too one sided,” Crabtree said of the officiating. “Refs talking to me like I’m playing dirty. Guys snatching my chain, hitting me. If I react, they kick me out of the game, so I had to make a business decision today.” Crabtree added about the refs, “I don’t like how they was talking to me like I was a criminal or something.”

When asked about Talib, the receiver continued the police rhetoric.

“You hard? You tough? You snatch a chain in front of the police and run off? Childish, man.”

As for Talib, he had an explanation as to why he ripped off Crabtree’s chain.

“He’s just been wearing that chain all year and it just been growing on me,” Talib said. “I said if he wears that chain in front of me I’m going to snatch it off. So he wore it in front of me so I had to snatch it off.”

We’re all looking forward to the next time these two meet.

