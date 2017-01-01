Michael Floyd Fights Through Five Defenders for Touchdown (Video)

Michael Floyd scored his first touchdown with the New England Patriots on a beautiful run-after where he out-muscled the Miami Dolphins defense.

The New England Patriots receiving core has been lackluster in the 2016 NFL season, despite what Tom Brady’s production would have you believe. So it was only natural that they would take a gamble on signing Michael Floyd off of waivers. Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals after a DUI arrest and multiple instances of headaches for the organization. However, the Patriots are doing their thing, already using their new weapon in Week 17 to find the end zone.

Taking on the Miami Dolphins, Brady was working methodically against the defense on the road. He went 6-for-6 on his first drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Martellus Bennett. Brady moved the ball just as easily on the next drive, but it was the effort from Floyd that shined.

Brady found Floyd in the middle of the field in the red zone with a host of Dolphins defenders around him. After hauling in the catch, though, Floyd went right into traffic and simply refused to go down. Despite five different Miami players either making contact or getting a body on him, Floyd made an incredible effort to fight through it all and ultimately make one final reach at the goal line to get the touchdown:

Send as many defenders as you want… Michael Floyd WILL find the end zone. 💪 #Patriots https://t.co/bcwgyeMbtt — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

That’s incredible effort from Michael Floyd—dare I say more than he showed throughout most of his Arizona tenure. But again, this is exactly what we should’ve expected from Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

With Julian Edelman having one of his worst seasons in recent memory and the Pats having to rely on guys like Chris Hogan, Floyd could be a huge asset. As they get into the postseason, he can be a big play threat and their pseudo No. 1. And if he makes plays like this, he could emerge as a star.

