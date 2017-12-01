Michael Flynn charged in Russia investigation, guilty plea expected

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been charged in the special counsel’s Russia investigation with making false statements to the FBI and is expected to plead guilty at a hearing Friday morning.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office released a one-count charging document ahead of the hearing.

The document accusing Flynn of making false statements pertains to his interactions with Russian officials in late December — specifically discussions about sanctions and other matters.

According to the document, those statements were that:

“On or about Dec 29, 2016, FLYNN did not ask the Government of Russia’s Ambassador to the United States (“Russian Ambassador”) to refrain from escalating situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed against Russia that same day; and FLYNN did not recall the Russian Ambassador subsequently telling him that Russia had chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of his request; and … On or about December 22, 2016, FLYNN did not ask the Russian Ambassador to delay the vote on or defeat a pending United Nations Security Council resolution; and that the Russian Ambassador subsequently never described to FLYNN Russia’ response to his request.”

Flynn is accused of “willfully and knowingly” making the false statements to the FBI while serving in the Trump administration.

Flynn is the fourth person charged in connection with Mueller’s investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.