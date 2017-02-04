Michael Vick Calls It A Career

Click here or on the photo above to read how Vick has transitioned to life away from football, and an honest recollection about his time in prison.

In late October, Michael Vick admitted that he was at peace with himself if he never played another snap in the NFL.

“I didn’t get the hardware, but I got to have an effect on a lot of people,” Vick said. “It’s not as physical, but it’s just as much an equivalent.”

On Friday, Vick told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that he is in fact retiring from the game.

“In this moment right now, I’m willing to say yeah, I’m officially retired,” Vick said. “I think it’s time. I think going through the 2016 season without playing and being able to be a spectator and watch the game and enjoy it from afar and root for a lot of the players and coaches I once played for, I think kind of summed it all up for me.”

The former No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2001, Vick revolutionized the game with his ability to beat opponents with his rushing ability as well as his cannon-like arm. He led the Falcons to the NFC Championship Game in the 2004 campaign (which was won by the Eagles). He is the first and only quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

Vick was one of the game’s most popular players. He had his own line of sneakers from Nike. He was on the cover of the EA Madden series in 2004.

But his entire career was jeopardized when he was sent to prison for his role in a dogfighting operation. He was released by the Falcons, and missed the 2007 and ’08 seasons.

The Eagles provided Vick with an opportunity in 2009 with the promise that he would use the platform to bring awareness to dogfighting. He spoke at numerous schools around the country with the help of The Humane Society to shed light on the issue of animal abuse. He is working with legendary civil rights activist John Lewis to pass animal rights laws.

Vick continues to provide assistance for animal shelters such as Dogs Deserve Better in Smithfield, Virginia. He provided $200,000 to renovate a football field in the Hunting Park neighborhood of Philadelphia that now bears his name.

On the field, he took over as the starting quarterback in 2010 and guided the Eagles to a division title. He was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year that season. During his time with the Eagles, he set the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

After five years in Philadelphia, Vick spent a season with the Jets and another with the Steelers.