Wacha says he felt good en route to his sixth win of the season: “Me and Yadi got in a groove there.”

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Luke Voit is still waiting for Grandma to pay up Brett Cecil on his solid outing, including a crucial double play Michael Wacha after his sixth win of the season Cards’ Matheny: ‘That ball was hammered’ WATCH: Cards’ Voit crushers homer into Big Mac Land Greg Garcia on his ups and downs: ‘It’s just baseball’ More FOX Sports Midwest Videos »