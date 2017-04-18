There are levels of devotion and then there is what a Michigan family did when naming its baby last year.

Per the Detroit Free Press:

The Fettig family of Moran, Mich., named their fourth son after the U-M coach: Harbaugh Lee Fettig.

Though the boy was born on Sept. 1, 2016, his name became a sensation today when Harbaugh tweeted the Fettigs’ birth announcement, commenting: “Something about this kid, A Winner & Champ all the way! Enthusiasm! M Fan! Harbaugh Lee Fettig, keep an eye on him.”

Something about this kid, A Winner & Champ all the way! Enthusiasm! M Fan! Harbaugh Lee Fettig, keep an eye on him. pic.twitter.com/aq7fpA0LjE — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) April 18, 2017

Harbaugh Fettig weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces at birth and was almost 21 inches.

It won’t be the first — or last — time the Wolverines keep their eye on his measurements.