Michigan Fans Online Are Mad About Najee Harris Picking Alabama

Michigan fans are mad that Najee Harris, the nation’s top recruit, picked Alabama over them, and their reactions on social media are hilarious.
The top recruit in the nation picked Alabama today, and Michigan fans are not at all happy about his decision.
Remember when Tennesse fans told Derrick Henry that that he’d be a linebacker at Alabama?
Are you implying that Michigan is going to make the playoff or that the B1G isn’t going to get shut out in the playoff, because I find both of those hard to believe right now.
People in glass Michigans…
If you don’t know that Michigan is full of rednecks then I have to assume you’ve never been to Michigan.
Plot twist: that’s not how the transfer rules work.
Najee never said he was going to Michigan, now the Michigan fan sites and reporters on the other hand…
Wait, are you saying Michigan paid him first?
Jeff seems like the kind of guy who would tweet at the NCAA.
FINE YOU LEAVE, JUST KNOW THAT SHE WON’T LOVE YOU LIKE I DO.
BAM’S GOT SOURCES!
Bam is on the case!
Bam runs in a lot of high power circles you see… he knows people.
Perhaps Georgia fans should just worry about Vanderbilt.
Don’t be mean to winners just because you’re a loser.
The dark side? Oh good lawd.
It’s a good thing Najee Harris doesn’t have a social media account, we saw how Michigan fans treated their own Jabrill Peppers when he got hurt and didn’t play in their bowl game after all.
If you want to laugh at Michigan fans some more click below to see plenty of them predicting they would win it all this year in our round of up ridiculous fan predictions.
What do you think? Do you think Najee will do big things at Bama? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.