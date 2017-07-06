Michigan St dismissed ex-players accused of sexual assault

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Three former Michigan State football players accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year have been dismissed from the university.

School spokesman Jason Cody said Thursday that Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were dismissed for violating the school’s relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy. The three were dismissed from the football team last month after criminal charges against them were made public .

King was charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct and with distributing an image of an unclothed person. Vance and Corley face third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

The university also conducted a Title IX investigation. Attorney Shannon Smith, who represents King, described that investigation as a rush to judgment, saying her office received material that wasn’t considered by the investigator.