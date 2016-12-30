Michigan star Jabrill Peppers out of Orange Bowl with injury

Michigan star Jabrill Peppers will not play the Orange Bowl on Friday due to injury, the school announced prior to the game.

Jabrill Peppers sustained an injury during practice and will not play in tonight’s game. #GoBlue — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 31, 2016

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Heisman Trophy finalist planned on playing against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium before tweaking his hamstring at practice on Thursday.

Jabril Peppers practiced all week, planned on playing, tweaked hamstring at practice yesterday. Injury not major but not enough time to heal — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2016

The Detroit Free Press reported that Peppers “looked tentative in warmups” at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens an hour before the game.

The third-year sophomore played 15 positions for the Wolverines this season and was honored as the Big Ten player of the year.