Michigan State Basketball: Final score, highlights for 77-66 win over Iowa

Michigan State basketball bounced back with a big win over Iowa on Saturday night, 77-66.

It was a new low for Michigan State on Tuesday night. The Spartans lost 86-57 to Michigan on the road, the worst loss under Tom Izzo in quite some time. How did the young team bounce back? By beating Iowa at the Breslin Center handily, 77-66.

Must Read: MSU Basketball: 5 bold predictions for month of February

Showing that type of resolve in less than a week is a great sign for the young Spartans. Josh Langford, Miles Bridges, Cassius Winston and Nick Ward all led the way in the scoring column on Saturday, which is also a major confidence boost.

The Spartans improved to 15-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten with a big matchup against Ohio State coming up on Tuesday.

Take a look at the highlights and top performers from Saturday night’s big win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa Hawkeyes 66 Michigan State Spartans 77

Three Stars

Miles Bridges had yet another sparkling performance, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Oh, and he had four blocks, including an incredible come-from-behind swat on an Iowa fast break.

Nick Ward played just a few minutes in the first half, but finished with a strong second half. He scored 14 points and he also had five rebounds and a block.

Cassius Winston had a nice rebound game after turning the ball over a handful of times against Michigan. He finished with 12 points and five assists.

Highlights

What’s Next?

Michigan State will host Ohio State on Tuesday night, looming to improve to 8-5 in the Big Ten and 16-10 on the season. A win over the Buckeyes would be huge for the Spartans’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

More from Spartan Avenue

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!