Michigan State Basketball: Final score predictions vs. Rutgers

Michigan State basketball’s third Big Ten game will take place on Wednesday and here are the final score predictions from our staff.

After starting the season off slowly, Michigan State basketball has rebounded to go 6-1 in its last seven games, putting a 4-4 opening record behind it. Going from 4-4 to 10-5 in a matter of a month has been impressive, but even more so without Miles Bridges in the lineup.

Must Read: MSU Basketball: Game-by-game predictions for January

On Wednesday evening against Rutgers, that will change. The freshman sensation is back and ready to contribute and that’s bad news for the rest of the Big Ten. The Spartans beat two quality conference opponents without their best player and now that he’s back, look out.

Let’s take a look at our staff’s final score predictions vs. Rutgers (11-4) on Wednesday evening in East Lansing.

Connor Muldowney: Rutgers started the season red-hot, but the Scarlet Knights are coming back down to earth and Michigan State will prove that even more with a comfortable win on Wednesday. Nick Ward won’t be negatively affected by Miles Bridges’ return. In fact, it will even help him avoid double teams and open the post up a bit. He’s going to finish with a double-double, 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Bridges will score eight in his return. Josh Langford also has a surprisingly big game.

Final: Rutgers 58, Michigan State 72

Ryan McCumber: Rutgers could very well be the worst team in the Big Ten for the second straight year. If the Spartans keep Corey Sanders from going off, they will win. Expect Nick Ward to have a double-double and Cassius Winston to have double-digit assists.

Final Score: Rutgers 61, Michigan State 77

Adam Zdroik: Rutgers looked halfway decent in non-conference play, but that form hasn’t continued to the Big Ten. Michigan State is close to the opposite, but remain a hard team to trust even with Miles Bridges getting some minutes in his return. The Scarlet Knights are better than previous years with the help of transfers, but Nick Ward should once again dominate the paint in this game, giving the Spartans another win, although maybe not as comfortable as some expect.

Final: Rutgers 53, Michigan State 65

Brooks Hepp: After a gutsy start to the Big Ten season with wins over Minnesota and Northwestern, the Spartans get a break with the worst team in the conference. Their pair of seven-foot centers do not have the physical physique to match up with Nick Ward and he will have another big game. Eron Harris will begin to get back on track, but Miles Bridges will struggle mightily in minimal minutes. Spartans still roll.

Final: Rutgers 57, Michigan State 78

Ian Olson: Miles Bridges’ expected return makes tonight’s matchup with Rutgers the most compelling game of the season. In his six-game absense, Michigan State transformed its identity behind two emerging stars, freshmen Nick Ward and Cassius Winston. With Bridges back, the team will inevitably reconstruct again. With Ward’s vigor down low and the Big Ten’s best passer Winston now a starter, Bridges will make the newest crew the most efficient and exciting one yet. With a reformed understanding of itself, now with an urgent need to build chemistry, the team starts what is virtually a new season today.

Final: Rutgers 52, Michigan State 72

More from Spartan Avenue

This article originally appeared on