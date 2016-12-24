Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star 2018 C Trevion Williams a must-get

Michigan State recruiting should have its sights set on four-star center Trevion Williams in the 2018 class.

Michigan State recruiting is looking to clean up the state of Michigan in 2018. There is so much talent in the state and Tom Izzo has already received commitments from Thomas Kithier and Foster Loyer, but he’s looking at adding maybe one or two more kids.

One is Brandon Johns, a five-star forward from East Lansing. The other? Trevion Williams, a four-star center from Sterling Heights. The 6-foot-8 center isn’t done growing just yet, but he resembles Caleb Swanigan or Nick Ward in their aggressiveness and styles of play.

Williams has the potential to be a top-50 recruit in the country before he reaches college. As a junior for Henry Ford Academy School for Creative Studies, Williams is already proving himself to be a dominant force at the prep level.

According to Branden Hunter of MichiganPreps.com, Williams had a monster game against Henry Ford Academy on Friday. In fact, he recorded 35 points, on 14-of-27 shooting, 32 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. That’s the type of stat line that could make Izzo blush.

Michigan State offered Williams back in August and he seems to be taking the recruiting process slow, but he needs to be a priority for this coaching staff. Adding another big body will go a long way in setting up a dominant post in East Lansing for years to come.

Williams is ranked the No. 65 prospect and fourth-best center in the 2018 class, according to the 247Sports‘ composite. Expect those rankings to improve.

