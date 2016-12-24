Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star RB Cordarrian Richardson an option?

Cordarrian Richardson was strongly considering the 2017 Michigan State recruiting class before committing to Clemson.

Michigan State recruiting may have gotten some good news on Friday afternoon with the decommitment of four-star 2017 running back Cordarrian Richardson — from Memphis, Tenn. — from Clemson. Mark Dantonio and the staff could be in on the top-tier target.

What does this have to do with Michigan State? Well, the elite running back once considered the Spartans one of his top schools before making the verbal pledge to the Tigers.

According to Chris Kwiecinski, the four-star running back formerly had Michigan State in his list of top eight schools last year before committing to Clemson.

Richardson, rated as the sixth-best running back in the nation, announced his list of top eight schools in early January before committing to Clemson back in early March. That list was made up of Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State and of course Clemson.

That might not seem like enough to consider the Spartans “back in it” for the talented running back, but he decommitted from Clemson for a reason and with Michigan State in his top schools list before, it might get another look.

National Signing Day is a couple months away and the Spartans could try to get him to East Lansing for a visit, especially since Dantonio has stated how he wants to add another running back to the class. Right now his only running back commit is three-star Weston Bridges who is undergoing ACL surgery.

Richardson would be the highest-rated player in the Spartans’ 2017 class, ranked the No. 75 overall prospect and sixth-best running back, according to 247Sports.

