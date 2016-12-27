Michigan State Recruiting: 4-star WR Brennan Eagles names top 7

Michigan State recruiting made the top seven of four-star 2018 wide receiver Brennan Eagles from Houston, Texas.

Michigan State recruiting has had some good luck with wide receivers over the past few classes and the next couple might have the same success. The 2016 group kicked things off with four four-stars (Cam Chambers, Justin Layne, Trishton Jackson and Donnie Corley). Now, the 2017 group has Hunter Rison and Cody White and looking to add Jaylen Harris.

The 2018 group might be just as impressive as there are guys like Joseph Scates who have been rumored leans and now Brennan Eagles has named the Spartans in his top seven.

Eagles is a four-star wide out from Houston, Texas, is one of the top players in the country in the 2018 class. He also has Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, UCLA, Ole Miss and TCU in his top schools list. That’s a good sign for the Spartans as they’re the only school not from the southern or western part of the country to make his list.

Mark Dantonio has done a solid job of recruiting the Houston area over the past couple of years, as evidenced by Tyler Higby and Darrell Stewart.

It would be a heck of a get if Eagles were to pick the Spartans over the other Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 programs on his list. He’s ranked the No. 102 overall prospect and 16th-best receiver in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports.

