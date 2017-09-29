Michigan woman could face charges after toddler accidentally shoots 2 at in-home day care

Authorities in Michigan are set to meet to determine whether the woman operating an in-home day care should face charges after a toddler got hold of a gun Wednesday and shot and wounded two three-year-old boys.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said a preliminary investigation determined that the toddler “accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged” at around 10:20 a.m. Police also found a second gun inside the home during their investigation, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

“If there are charges, they’ll be appropriate charges. We seem to know all the parties involved and the investigation is ongoing,” Haddad said.

Police said Thursday the wounded children are in serious but stable condition at a hospital.

Samantha Eubanks lived in the home, Fox 2 Detroit reported. Eubanks babysits kids of friends and family members, Ashley Escobedo, her sister, told the station.

“I know my sister and she would never let anything happen to any kids. She’s the best person you can have to ever watch your children. She treats every child like they are her own,” Esobedo said.

She said she was “shocked” to hear about the incident because her sister bars guns in the home.

Haddad said the gun was kept in the Dearborn home. Several other children were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were taken to the police station to be reunited with their parents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.