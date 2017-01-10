Michigan basketball coach John Beilein has seen all the videos of walk-on athletes getting surprised with scholarships, and he decided they weren’t going far enough. It wasn’t doing it just surprising a kid with a scholarship, no.

He wanted to terrify the living daylights out of the kid first.

When Beilein went to surprise senior guard Andrew Dakich, son of sportscaster and former coach Dan Dakich, with a scholarship, he invited campus police to first tell him they needed to escort him to the compliance office … then hit him with the surprise.

Today’s 〽🏀 meeting was full of suspense 😲, surprise 😳 & happiness 😃… especially for @daycheck3 See what @JohnBeilein had up his sleeve: pic.twitter.com/bKSJAlzFG3 — Michigan Basketball (@umichbball) January 10, 2017

I get that this is a good way to surprise a kid, but look at poor Dakich. You can see his mind racing to try and think of every bad thing he’s ever done that he’s about to get in trouble for. Nobody deserves that. I’m just happy he didn’t fall to his knees and start confessing to every sin he ever committed.