Microsoft to slash 3,000 jobs amid organizational transformation

U.S. tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) announced Thursday it will lay off thousands of workers amid a massive global reorganization of its workforce.

The company will cut 3,000 jobs and many of those positions will be in sales, according to a report from CNBC. The majority of the lay-offs, 75%, are expected to involve workers outside of the United States.

The massive restructuring comes amid a heavier focus on the company’s cloud technology, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal, as it seeks to eliminate unnecessary layers from its sales processes.

Last year around the same time, Microsoft announced a job cut of 2,850 positions, including many from its sales force.

Microsoft did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment.