MID-AIR CRASH 3 dead after two small planes collide over Texas

Three people were killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the two planes collided near Aero Country Airport shortly after 5:30 p.m.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”

Local fire department officials confirmed to the FAA that three people died in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.

McKinney Police Department said on Facebook that the crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB and will release further details.

FOX 4 reported that Larry Ferracioli was playing volleyball with his daughter Natalie in their front when they spotted the two planes taking off together from the nearby airport.

He said the planes were banking a left turn when one of the aircrafts slammed into the other.

Remains of the wreckage were spotted at a nearby intersection and at storage unit facility, which sparked a small fire, FOX 4 reported.

The Aero Country Airport is a private airport about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.