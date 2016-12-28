Midweek Stock Report: LaVine a 3-point shooting machine

Every Wednesday, FOX Sports North takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.

In other words, who is making a meteoric rise, and who is quickly plummeting.

With that in mind, let’s “take stock” of the current sports scene in Minnesota, shall we?

Zach LaVine, Timberwolves guard

LaVine averaged 23.8 points over four games last week, thanks in large part to a 40-point effort against Sacramento. LaVine made 50 percent of his shots and all 15 of his free-throw attempts. His 20 3-pointers made (on 34 attempts, a 58.8 percentage) were more than any other NBA player had in the seven day span. LaVine made seven 3s against the Kings, but also had six in a win over Atlanta. He’s made at least three 3s in six consecutive games.

Adam Thielen, Vikings wide receiver

In what has turned out to be a tough season in Minnesota, Thielen has been a pleasant surprise. After catching just 12 passes all of last season, Thielen had 12 last week against Green Bay (for 202 yards and two touchdowns). The former Minnesota State standout leads the Vikings in receiving yards and has a chance to become the Minnesota’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2009.

Jordan Schroeder, Wild forward

Schroeder, who has struggled the last few years to stay in the lineup, had two assists, including on the overtime game-winner in the Wild’s 3-2 win over Nashville. Schroeder also registered his first goal of the season, Dec. 22 at Montreal.

Blake Cashman, Gophers linebacker

Cashman was named Defensive MVP of the Holiday Bowl after recording 12 tackles (9 solo) and 1 sack.

Jordan Murphy, Gophers forward

The 6-foot-6 sophomore had 15 points and 8 rebounds against Arkansas State then 12 points, 21 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks in a close loss to Michigan State. Murphy’s 21 boards was the first time a Minnesota player had 20-plus rebounds since Richard Coffey — father of Murphy’s Gophers teammate Amir — had 20 on Dec. 30, 1987.

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild prospect

The forward posted a hat trick and five points in Russia’s 9-2 win over Latvia in his first game at the World Junior Championship.

Minnesota Vikings defense

This once-feared unit, which allowed 20 or fewer points in the first five games of the season and then three more times in Weeks 13-15, gave up 38 points to Green Bay one week after surrendering 34 points to Indianapolis. This all can’t be about players ignoring one defensive assignment. Up next for the Vikings is Chicago, which hasn’t scored more than 27 points all season. If the Minnesota D lays down in this one . . .

Ricky Rubio’s shot

The Minnesota point guard’s passing is still top-notch — he is coming off back-to-back games with 10 assists — and he’s gone over 67 minutes without committing a turnover, but he is still struggling to score. In 11 of his last 14 games, Rubio has shot 40 percent or worse from the field, including three straight. There have been good moments — he was 3 of 5 in the win over Atlanta last week — however he just can’t find consistency.

Duke McGhee, Gophers linebacker

McGhee picked up his third targeting penalty of the season at the tail-end of Minnesota’s Holiday Bowl victory. I’m not sure what’s more ridiculous, that he has three or the Gophers had an FBS-high eight targeting calls in 2016. Clean it up.