Migrant protesters confront Greek minister

Greek and refugee protesters have confronted the country’s migration minister at the entrance of a sprawling migrant camp in the south of Athens, trying to stop him from entering the site.

Police surrounded the minister, Yannis Mouzalas, as he ecountered dozens of demonstrators at the Elliniko camp, located at a disused airport that also includes sporting venues built for the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The protest was organized against conditions at the camp. Mouzalas eventually entered the camp and spoke to migrants. He insisted the facilities were adequate and accused one group protesters of staging a “fake” hunger strike.

Greece says more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are stranded in camps here after European border closures last year.