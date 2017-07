DETROIT (AP) Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera left Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants with left hip tightness.

Cabrera batted in the sixth inning, hitting a long fly ball to center field that moved Justin Upton to third base, but was replaced by Andrew Romine for the top of the seventh.

The Tigers did not make an immediate announcement about his availability for Wednesday’s game against the Giants.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!