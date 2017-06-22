Miguel Cabrera shares tender moment with bearded Mariners fan

In the bottom of the sixth inning of Wednesday’s Detroit-Seattle game at Safeco Field, Mike Zunino popped up a foul ball that floated into the stands down the first-base line. Tigers superstar Miguel Cabrera chased the ball over to the railing, but upon seeing that he had no chance to catch it, his attention shifted to a particularly glorious beard belonging to a Mariners fan in the front row.

Cabrera reached out and squeezed the fan’s beard with his glove, creating a surprisingly affectionate moment in the middle of a ballgame.

“I turned around for a foul ball and I felt something on my face. Miguel Cabrera was squeezing my face with his glove.”

“Does that happen often?”

“No. People touch the beard, but not a lot of future Hall of Famers.”

gallery: Each NL contender’s biggest need ahead of the MLB trade deadline

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!