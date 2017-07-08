Miguel Camargo scores the equalizer for Panama.
More Soccer Videos
Miguel Camargo ties it for Panama at 1-1 vs. USA | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
Just now
Dom Dwyer gives USA a 1-0 lead against Panama | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
15 mins ago
French Guiana no match for Canada in 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup opener
18 hours ago
Costa Rica survive early Gold Cup scare vs. Honduras
18 hours ago
Tempers flare between Honduras and Costa Rica in the tunnel after first half
18 hours ago
Marcos Urena volley puts Costa Rica in front vs. Honduras | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
20 hours ago