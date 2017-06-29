Miguel Sano to represent Twins in Home Run Derby

By news@wgmd.com -
19

Miguel Sano will participate in the Home Run Derby, and manager Paul Molitor says the Twins slugger is excited to put his skills to the test on a big stage.

More FOX Sports North Videos

Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: 'They got a lot of love for me here'

Jimmy Butler on joining Wolves: ‘They got a lot of love for me here’

7 hours ago

Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference

Jimmy Butler gives out phone number during Wolves press conference

7 hours ago

WATCH: Sano, Kepler drive in runs as Twins beat Red Sox 4-1

WATCH: Sano, Kepler drive in runs as Twins beat Red Sox 4-1

21 hours ago

Twins commit 3 errors, allow 2 homers in loss to Red Sox

Twins commit 3 errors, allow 2 homers in loss to Red Sox

1 day ago

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

WATCH: No. 1 pick Royce Lewis homers in first pro at bat

2 days ago

WATCH: Miguel Sano's all-star worthy play at third base

WATCH: Miguel Sano’s all-star worthy play at third base

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR