Mikaela Shiffrin nabs third World Cup victory in three days, continues historic win streak

Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin has done it again, using a stellar final run to edge out the competition in Semmering, Austria, on Thursday night and take the slalom World Cup title.

Shiffrin was 0.33 seconds off the lead at the final split before making a raring run toward the finish, beating out Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia by 0.64 seconds. Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener placed third.

This is the 21-year-old American’s third World Cup victory in three days, and her 23rd career win in the slalom. Though Shiffrin called Thursday’s win the toughest of the three.

“Every gate I thought I was giving it away, but I was starting to fight,” she said, via Olympic Talk.

Shiffrin has now won all all 12 of her last 12 World Cup slalom starts (and is 15 for 15 if you count world and U.S. championships) — the longest women’s alpine skiing win streak in history

With the latest victory, the Colorado native has extended her overall standings lead over defending champion Lara Gut of Switzerland to 215 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.