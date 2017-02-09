Mike Anderson Says Arkansas Is Still In The Hunt

In his press conference covering Vanderbilt and previewing LSU, Mike Anderson talked about Arkansas possibly getting to the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas Razorbacks basketball head coach Mike Anderson had a lot to say during his press conference on Thursday. He discussed everything from the loss to Vanderbilt to the possibility of making the dance.

In an article I did before the Vanderbilt game, I laid out the road Arkansas had to take to get to the NCAA Tournament. The very first step the Hogs had to take was taking down Vandy in a must-win game. Obviously, that didn’t happen but Mike Anderson thinks they still have a shot.

When asked about expectations for this season Anderson said, “We’re in the hunt. I know that. Big time. We control our own destiny.” I don’t know if he actually believes what he said here or if he’s just showcasing some good ole coach speak but is it the reality?

Reality vs Possible

Ok, let’s start out analyzing this from the deck of my yacht that’s harbored outside my castle right in the center of fantasyland. If Arkansas were to win out their last 7 games and do well in the SEC Tournament, yeah they could make it. If they only lost to Florida and went on to win the SEC Tournament they could make it.

The thing about both of these scenarios is that although they are technically possible, the probability is those scenarios are unlikely. Out of the last seven games on their schedule, there isn’t a single game we can look at and say, “Arkansas wins no problem.”

When you face seven teams that could or are likely to beat you, the laws of probability are on the side of you dropping a couple. Before Vanderbilt, Arkansas could have possibly afforded a couple losses in this stretch but that has obviously changed.

There is a big difference in losing to Florida or even post Alabama loss South Carolina and a loss to Vanderbilt. When you look at the win column for Arkansas, the harsh reality is that they don’t have a real signature win. Tennessee is an ok win since they are sitting at 37th in the RPI rankings but it’s not a world beater in the grand scheme of things.

The reality is Arkansas losing to Vanderbilt was probably the nail in the coffin for their tournament hopes. Local guys will tell you that there’s a possibility still and they aren’t technically wrong but it’s highly unlikely.

Mike Anderson and his Razorback team had a great start but the losses recently have pretty much nullified that as far as any chance of earning a bid to the dance. The season wasn’t terrible but didn’t quite reach the expectations of the fans and that’s understandable. Looking ahead, there is still reason to have hopes high for this program but we will have to wait until next season for the chance at the NCAA Tournament. Woo pig.

