Mike Condon Carrying the Load in Goal for Ottawa Senators

Mike Condon has Taken Over the Starting Gig for the Ottawa Senators and Could Maintain That Role Through 2016-17. Condon’s High Level of Play as of Late is Making Condon the Perfect Goalie to Start the Game.

Mike Condon is 5-2-2 in December and is riding a three-game win streak as the Ottawa Senators‘ starter. During that span, Condon is sporting a 0.923 save percentage and a 2.00 goals against average heading into Thursday night.

Interestingly enough, Condon is far from the first choice heading into the season, but the 26-year old has responded well to the pressure. He is 7-3-2 so far this season, with a 0.921 save percentage, 2.31 goals against average, and two shutouts.

With Craig Anderson dealing with his wife’s illness, and Andrew Hammond dealing with an injury, Condon is the undisputed starter for now.

Under-The-Radar Goaltender with AHL Success

Condon was not formally drafted by the NHL but his skills have been saying otherwise. Coming out of Princeton University, Condon spent four seasons at the NCAA level. He posted solid numbers throughout his career and joined the ECHL right out of college.

Making the jump as a pro in 2012-13, Condon was 3-1-0 with the Ontario Reign before making the move to the AHL. He maintained a 1.48 goals against average and 0.943 save percentage in the ECHL, and played five games with the Houston Aeros in the AHL. He went back and forth between both leagues, before earning a starting role with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2014-15.

Last season, Condon earned the backup role to Carey Price, but ended up the starter due to Price’s long-term injury. He was 21-25-6 with a 0.903 save percentage, and 2.38 goals against average. Given it was his first taste of NHL action, Condon did quite well as a full-time starter in 2015-16.

Despite his impressive performance, Condon was later waived by the Montreal Canadiens. The Pittsburgh Penguins then traded the goalie for the Senators’ fifth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Lucky for the Senators, they may have won that deal with flying colors.

Future Starter for the Senators?

Anderson has been exceptional all season long, but his lack of reliability makes him questionable for the second half of the year. Anderson is in a mentally-draining situation and cannot be expected to perform at his best given his wife’s cancer situation. Moving forward, Anderson could be a 1A, or 1B at best, leaving room for Condon to continue his rise.

Hammond looked like a promising candidate, but his lack of performance and injury problems has forced the Senators to look elsewhere. Condon is performing like a starting goaltender. Condon’s performance and the scoring up front have helped the Senators secure the second spot in the Atlantic Division.

The Senators are five points behind the Canadiens, giving Condon some added incentive to perform well. With that said, the Senators will try to move forward with Condon as a long-term option as the starter.

Anderson will be difficult to rely on for the current season but Hammond is already forgotten in Ottawa and should be on the move in the near future. Backing up Condon is Matt O’Connor. The undrafted AHL goalie who maintained the crease for the Binghamton Senators before getting the call up to the NHL.

Needless to say, the Senators have limited options in net and will rely heavily on Condon moving forward.

