Mike Foltynewicz narrowly misses Braves’ first no-hitter since 1994

In his first career ninth-inning appearance, Mike Foltynewicz nearly snapped a 23-year drought.

The 25-year-old Atlanta Braves right-hander flirted with the franchise’s first no-hitter since 1994 in a 3-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Oakland first baseman Matt Olsen logged the first hit against Foltynewicz in style, clearing the right-field fence in the first at-bat in the final frame.

Braves manager Brian Snitker immediately congratulated and relieved his young starter, who hit his career high with 119 pitches. The remaining Oakland crowd gave Foltynewicz a standing ovation as he walked off the field.

The eight-inning effort lowered Folty’s ERA by 38 points. He finished the effort with eight strikeouts and four walks.