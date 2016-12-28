Mike Goldberg Leaving Announcer Role Following UFC 207

Longtime UFC play-by-play announcer Mike Goldberg will be leaving the promotion after UFC 207.

It was originally announced by Entimports and later confirmed by Luke Thomas that Mike Goldberg and the UFC will be parting ways following Friday’s event. The UFC has yet to make an official announcement on the matter. We will update as soon as we have more information.

Goldberg began working for the UFC in 1997. His skills were so desired that the WWE tried to get sign him up to work for their RAW television program. He has done play-by-play for the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, and ESPN2.

Goldberg’s NFL debut was October 12, 2014. His error-filled NFL stint lasted exactly one game. He was also a Chicago Bulls sideline reporter during the Jordan years. He also has extensive collegiate basketball and football experience.

Given his resume, it’s safe to assume that Goldberg will land somewhere rather quickly. He’s probably negotiating several offers right now.

As for what the UFC will do without their staple commentator, it can be assumed that Goldberg will be replaced in the interim by Jon Anik, who handles FOX Sports 1 cards. Rumors have been circulating that the new ownership is looking for a more vanilla commentator like Jim Rome or Mario Lopez, but that is not confirmed.

One of the most experienced MMA play-by-play announcers, Mauro Ranallo, is currently serving as an announcer for WWE and will likely not be considered a candidate. Michael Schiavello also has loads of experience in the play-by-play role and has that seat in many promotions at the moment. Having “The Voice” become the voice of the UFC would please many hardcore fans.

For now, let’s all enjoy the classic “Here we go!” and “It is all over!” calls on Friday, because it is the last time we’ll hear them.

More from Cage Pages

This article originally appeared on