Mike Krzyzewski Named Recipient of Prestigious Basketball Award

Duke Basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the Court of Honor Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches recently announced that Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the Court of Honor coaching award this year. The Court of Honor Award is given to a college basketball coach who displays the highest standard of leadership.

Mike Krzyzewski has excelled in his coaching career arguably becoming one of the greatest coaches of all-time. Coach K has experienced success with the Duke Basketball program as well as international competition. Krzyzewski started working with USA Basketball in 1979 and has led the United States to three Olympic gold medals and two world championships with a 60-1 record. He will continue to work with USA Basketball as a special adviser to the program after retiring as head coach last summer.

At Duke, Coach K has excelled leading the Blue Devils to five national championships. He is the winningest coach in college basketball and the postseason with 1,061 wins and 90 NCAA Tournament victories. The Duke coach was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001 after excelling with Army, Duke, and USA Basketball. Coach K will be will be recognized and receive this award at the Court of Honor Gala in June.

Mike Krzyzewski recently returned to the sidelines after recovering from back surgery and will look to help the Blue Devils improve after an up-and-down season. The team will be back in action Thursday evening for the Tobacco Road Rivalry against UNC. Congrats to Coach K on earning the prestigious leadership award and on a historic coaching career!

