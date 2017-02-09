Mike Malone Adjusts Game Plan, but the Nuggets Fall Short to Atlanta in a Comeback Loss 117-106

In the post-game interview, Denver Coach Mike Malone took responsibility for a bad game plan which he says got the Nuggets behind by as many as 20 points. He then made the adjustment and got within 4 in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. Atlanta kept its poise and pulled away in the end.

Defense

The befuddling question is, why did Coach Malone not apply a successful game plan to start the game? The Nuggets corralled the Mavericks two nights before by hedging and trapping the guards.

Atlanta had the same type of guards as the Mavericks. They had three point shooters, faster than the Nuggets, with a lot of passing and movement. But Malone let Denver settle in to a laid back almost zone laziness, which did not work. We know he wanted to clog the paint, but it did not work. The Hawks shot 61% the first half.

Denver got killed by threes and blow-buys.

All NBA teams have qualified guards, or they trade them in for new ones. So how should the Nuggets defend against this?

Hedge, trap and rotate. It works. It keeps their defense aggressive.

The Nuggets should use the same hedging and trapping defense they used against Dallas, or Denver will get down 20 points again.

As long as Denver rotates, their paint defense is fine. Denver is rarely outscored in the paint and out-rebounded almost every team they play.

It is good for Malone to admit that the loss was his, instead of passing the Hawk, or the Buck. He was part of the team instead of distancing himself and blaming his players as he has in the past. So he has grown there.

Good Effort

It is more important to make the opposition play the Nuggets game than it is to play their game.

With the absence of Danilo Gallinari, Emanuel Mudiay, and Kenneth Faried, who injured his ankle during the game, the Nuggets brought in the clean-up kids and the iron men, to get the game close.

Your fans hope you are okay Manimal, as the team needs you as does it need the other starters.

Juancho Hernangomez, Jamal Murray, and the iron men, Darrel Arthur and Wilson Chandler took on the challenge without three of the starters.

The rookies have no fear. They don’t think they can lose. They only want to help. And they have talent.

Juancho played tough defense, grabbed 6 boards and was a threat. Jamal was off on his threes, but delivered 11 points with 5 boards and a plus 3 when most of the rest of the team was negative.

The rookies play hard and don’t stand around.

The consummate pro, Darrel Arthur, hit 10 critical points, 50% of his threes, and had a team high plus 4 in his 20 minutes.

And Wilson Chandler took on Paul Millsap, delivering a team high 24 points and 8 boards. It was as though Chandler had something to prove with all this trade talk and he delivered. What a valuable player.

Millsap had 23 points and 6 boards. The difference is that Wilson took ISO’s and just overpowered the defense. It would have been a blowout for Atlanta without Chandler’s effort.

Millsap just let the game come to him and shot 60%, smooth as butter. He is an All-Star and Atlanta won.

Stop doing what you are doing if it isn’t working

Jokic, Harris and the others played pretty hard throughout, just not as smart as they could have.

Typical of a team lacking energy, focus or aggressiveness, is that they take three-pointers or ISO’s rather than screening, cutting and driving.

It’s easier. It becomes contagious.

But if they are not hitting those threes, 29% on 13 of 44, then they should be coached to not shoot them unless it is an open, in the flow shot.

Coach, can’t you tell them after a few poor three point shots to drive instead?

There is a dynamic that is taking place to cause those three point misses. It doesn’t just happen and it’s not just luck.

It may be because there is a tough three point defense, tired legs, the arena, or something. So either find the guy that can hit the three in the flow of the game, or tell the men to pass, drive and work for a different shot.

There should always be more movement and teamwork. ISO’S should only happen after setting up or having a distinct mismatch. Don’t force shots with three defenders on you. Both Barton and Chandler can do this, but it is a lower percentage shot and reduces teamwork.

If there is a mismatch for an ISO the other players have to collapse on the boards to assure for an offensive rebound. The Nuggets don’t do this all the time. Jokic does collapse.

Barton tried to carry the team in Gallo’s absence, but was 0 of 9 from threes. After a few misses, stop shooting them for a while, Will.

Pass first, screen and then cut! You will get your shots when you need them. And you don’t have to carry the team. You have teammates.

Coach, setting up shots instead of taking ISO threes seems like an easy adjustment that should be made early. Let them know.

In Denver’s recent successes, there was a lot of feeding Jokic, letting him screen, then cutting and passing. That didn’t happen much last night. That is the identity of the Nuggets.

Jameer Nelson has to understand this strength, or let him sit. If the defense is ready, screen and move with more determination. It can’t be guarded.

Nelson’s driving under the basket and kicking out to the corner works, but is risky.

There was a lot of standing around and hoping Barton or Chandler would do their ISO thing and get the Nuggets back in the game. This only partially works. Don’t let them do it coach. When they watch each other ISO, it means inefficiency as a team.

The Nuggets are a feed Jokic, set a tight screen, rotate and cut team. Period.

