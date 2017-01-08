According to Mike Pereira, the officiating was ‘OK’ this weekend, “with the exception of the game in Seattle.”

More NFL Videos Mike Pereira’s take on officiating for Wild Card weekend Aaron Rodgers ‘can’t wait’ to face Cowboys in Dallas Bob McNair refutes reports of Bill O’Brien’s job being in jeopardy Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws Hail Mary to Randall Cobb to end the 1st half Beckham’s Wild Card performance marred by costly drops Mike Tomlin on NFL playoffs: ‘This is man vs. himself’ More NFL Videos