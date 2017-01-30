Mike Quick Believes In Nelson Agholor

Mike Quick knows a thing or two about playing wide receiver at the NFL level.

In nine seasons with the Eagles, Quick totaled 6,464 receiving yards, scored 62 touchdowns and earned a spot on the NFC Pro Bowl roster five years in a row from 1983-87. A first-round pick out of N.C. State in 1982, Quick is one of the best receivers to ever don an Eagles uniform.

Now calling every Eagles game from the radio booth alongside Merrill Reese, Quick has had an up-close and personal view of Nelson Agholor , who was selected with the 20th overall pick by the Eagles in 2015, 33 years after Quick was selected with that very same 20th overall choice.

Agholor has had his struggles with consistency as an Eagle, but he’s shown flashes of explosiveness that made the Eagles so high on him. Agholor has totaled 59 receptions for 648 yards and three touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. His numbers increased across the board from Year One to Year Two, but his production still hasn’t quite matched up to his skill level.

Quick has seen what Agholor can bring to the table, and the Eagles Hall of Fame receiver still believes that Agholor can put it all together and be a big-time playmaker in this offense.

“I think Nelson has a lot of skills,” Quick said during an interview with Fran Duffy on a recent edition of the Eagle Eye in the Sky Podcast. ”I understand that on gameday we’re not seeing what we want to see from Nelson and he’s not completely taking it to gameday. That’s where he has to mature, he has to grow, but the skill level is there to be a very good NFL wide receiver. His ability to catch the ball, his ability to run after the catch, he’s very explosive, and he’s a good route runner. He’s one of the better route runners in this receiving group.

“So, I just hold out hope that Nelson is going to mature into the guy that the Eagles thought that they were getting when they drafted him out of Southern Cal, where he was the guy there that was setting it on fire.”

At USC, Agholor was an all-around playmaker. In his third and final season with the Trojans, Agholor caught 104 passes in 13 games, compiling 1,313 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. He also returned two punts for touchdowns during his junior season.

In 2017, Agholor will work with new wide receivers coach Mike Groh. It will be Agholor’s third position coach in three seasons. Groh has a proven track record of working with receivers like Alshon Jeffery and Brandon Marshall while with Chicago. In his final season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016, Groh tutored former first-round pick Kenny Britt during his most successful season as a pro, hauling in 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns.

With Groh’s assistance, Agholor could be poised for a breakout season in 2017, which wouldn’t be much of a shock to Quick.

“I won’t give up on Nelson Agholor,” Quick said. “I’ll keep saying that.”