“Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe lamented the omnipresence of emojis on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday, explaining that their constant use could lead to the deterioration of vital communication skills.

“It’s nothing to get angry about, but it’s unnerving,” Rowe told host Tucker Carlson. “What is next? Just grunts? Interpretive dance?”

“Grown people are now communicating with texts that say, ‘You are great,’ but ‘great’ is ‘gr8.’ I mean, it’s like we’re all hooked on phonics again with now the little emoji things combined.”

Rowe theorized that the growth of emojis was a contributing factor in the decline of what he called “soft skills” among young job candidates.

“They’re not using their words to a degree that’s making people excited about hiring them, and that ultimately is why the emoji’s gotta go,” he told Carlson. “People just don’t know how to interview, they don’t know what to say.”

“I think this general assault on the conventional norms of work .. has kind of bled over into a kind of assault on the lexicon,” Rowe added. “I don’t know if it’s a harbinger of the end of days, but it is troubling.”