Mike Williams of Clemson improved draft stock significantly

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Mike Williams put on one of the more impressive performances of the National Championship in his team’s victory…

Mike Williams is an absolute cheat code.

There’s no question about it, the best wide receiver in this year’s draft class is Clemson’s version of Mike Williams, which seems to be a pretty popular name for prospective NFL receivers in the last decade or so.

Williams shined brightest on the biggest stage, teaming up with DeShaun Watson for one of the most impressive QB-to-WR connections I’ve seen in a National Title game. He was out to prove to NFL scouts that there is no better receiver coming into the NFL next year, and after what we saw against one of the best defenses in recent college football memory, it’s tough to argue…

Mike Williams Draft Stock pic.twitter.com/8CnR4wWkwC — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 10, 2017

Watson cookin’ now! Hits Mike Williams and we gotta good one here. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/oXjdqD1nS5 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 10, 2017

That’s why Mike Williams is a top 10 NFL pick pic.twitter.com/L8fVo0Xw7a — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) January 10, 2017

Williams really put on a show in this game, showing off some of the best body control you’ll see out of a young receiver. He is known obviously for his strong hands, but the 6-3, 225 pound receiver has a complete game overall. He’s got good deep speed, strong hands, ability to high point the ball, and the ability to make big time plays in big situations.

He missed most of the 2015 season due to injury, and proved to be a major difference maker in the rematch of last year’s National Title Game, one that Alabama won by a five-point margin.

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was trying his hand at pro player comps on Twitter, and came up with this comparison for Williams:

MikeWilliams somewhere between Julio &Aj Green !! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 10, 2017

Mike Williams is a “grown man” on the perimeter. He throws defenders off him during routes. Prototypical WR1. — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 10, 2017

Teams picking in the top 10 will have to think very long about taking Williams. He’s a difference maker, there’s no question about it. The ‘prototypical WR1’ guys like this are game changers and guys that can take over late and bail out a quarterback with borderline inhuman catches.

Williams will not have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night.

