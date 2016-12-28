Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke highly of the team’s quarterback when talking to the media on Wednesday.

It has been quite the year for the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer. The team was able to experience the extreme highs of starting 5-0 this season and then the unfortunate lows that came with missing out on the playoffs.

Despite the disappointment that has come this year for Vikings, Zimmer has not been afraid to recognize the players on his roster that have been playing at a high level in 2016.

On Wednesday, Minnesota’s coach talked about how quarterback Sam Bradford has been able to have himself a career year this season with the Vikings despite all of the abnormal circumstances he has had to face.

“If you sat back and looked at all the things – being traded, trying to learn a new system, having a new coach, having to learn teammates – all these things that he’s had to deal with. Injuries on offense. I thought he’s done an unbelievable job. He’s got a chance to break a NFL record for completion percentage. His quarterback rating is the highest it’s been in his career. Maybe this is the best year he’s ever had. If you put all those together and look at the things he’s had to deal with, I think he’s been amazing.”

As for the quarterback, he credits the players inside Minnesota’s locker room for helping him find success in 2016.

“I’ve said it from day one, that locker room has embraced me, which I think made my transition so much easier, because I think it was tough for me to, obviously, come into a new locker room and not really know anyone. Obviously, it’s tough for them to have a guy come in the week of the regular season and play quarterback. It’s just a different dynamic, but they’ve been great.”

If the Vikings end up needing Bradford to start under center once again next year, hopefully a full offseason in Minnesota will lead to an even better performance from the quarterback in 2017.

