Evan Longoria grounded into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to score Daniel Robertson and give the Rays a 1-0 lead in the third. That run turned out to be all the Rays needed as Rays’ pitching silenced the Orioles’ bats while the offense continued to add to the lead.

The Rays scored twice in the fourth, with some help from Tropicana Field’s catwalk. Leadoff batter Cesar Puello‘s popup in front of home plate struck a catwalk, then dodged the glove of diving catcher Welington Castillo. One out later, Curt Casali singled to right and Brad Miller walked to load the bases for Robertson, who drew a walk to force home Puello. Peter Bourjos added a sacrifice fly to put the Rays up, 3-0.

Longoria hit a solo homer in the fifth off Wade Miley and Logan Morrison added a solo shot to ignite a three-run seventh, pushing the Rays’ lead to 5-0.

Jake Odorizzi started for the Rays, but could not pitch the fifth due to a sore right knee, preventing him from getting the decision. Brad Boxberger was awarded the win. Miley took the loss, his 15th of the season.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Another 20 for Longo: When Longoria homered off Miley, the solo shot gave him his 20th of the season while also giving him at least 20 home runs for the fifth consecutive season and nine in his first 10 seasons. Of note, only one American League third baseman has had nine 20-home run seasons at any point in his career: Graig Nettles.

Kittredge to the rescue: The Orioles threatened for the first time in the seventh when Jonathan Schoop walked to lead off the inning against Ryne Stanek and Trey Mancini singled to left, extending his hitting streak to 17 games and prompting manager Kevin Cash to bring in Andrew Kittredge to face Castillo. The Rays’ four-run lead appeared in jeopardy until Kittredge caught Castillo looking at strike three to end the inning.